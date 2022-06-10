Interactive plaque unveiled at Springfield House as part of Jubilee weekend

Stevenage Mayor Margaret Notely unveiled the new commemorative plaque at Springfield House - Credit: Brendan Falvey

A commemorative plaque has been installed at Springfield House - which featured in a 1959 Cliff Richard movie - in Stevenage.

The plaque - which was unveiled over the Jubilee weekend - features a QR code that allows people to be linked directly to the Stevenage Museum to access information at any time.

It was unveiled on Saturday by new Stevenage Mayor Cllr Margaret Notley and Mayoress Cathy Bibby.

Residents and business in Stevenage Old Town enjoyed Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Brendan Falvey

Springfield House has been the home of Jeremiah Inns and his family for years.

Following the unveiling, people were able to visit the garden where they had a bar, other refreshments, and a barbecue to celebrate the Jubilee.

Visitors can scan to QR code of the Springfield House plaque to find out more about the history of the town - Credit: Brendan Falvey

As part of the wider Jubilee celebration, Stevenage Arts Guild joined forces with the Old Town Business Partnership to organise a Jubilee Heritage Day on Saturday.

Springfield House in Stevenage during the Jubilee weekend - Credit: Brendan Falvey

In addition to their own funds, they were given a small grant from Hertfordshire County Council’s wellbeing team which helped towards all the expenses.

Local residents also enjoyed a Jubilee Floral Display at Holy Trinity Church and a free screening of ‘Serious Change’ at the Community Arts Centre.

Back in 1959, the first screen appearance of Sir Cliff Richard was filmed in the High Street and Springfield House.