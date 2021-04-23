Summer is on its way as splash parks set to reopen

Published: 11:13 AM April 23, 2021 Updated: 11:37 AM April 23, 2021

The water jets in Letchworth's Howard Park will open, but the paddling pool will remain closed to prevent overcrowding - Credit: North Herts District Council

Splash parks across North Herts are to reopen at the start of the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

The splash parks in Baldock's Avenue Park, Hitchin's Bancroft Recreation Ground, Letchworth's Howard Park and Royston's Priory Memorial Gardens will all be open seven days a week from Saturday May 1, until the end of summer. Opening hours are from 10am to 6pm.

Visitors are urged to follow government guidance, including following the rule of six, social distancing, leaving and returning later if the park is busy, and not visiting if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

The splash park at Royston's Priory Memorial Gardens is set to reopen on May 1 - Credit: North Herts District Council

Use of the splash parks will be closely monitored, and if they become too crowded or people are not following the rules, North Herts District Council reserves the right to close them.

Howard Park's paddling pool in Letchworth will initially not be filled, and only the water jets will be operating, to avoid overcrowding.

NHDC service director Vaughan Watson said: "We’re pleased to be able to welcome people to the splash parks, but urge visitors to ensure they follow government guidelines and make sure they social distance from others not in their group, to protect themselves and other visitors during the current pandemic.”