Motorbike tour coming to Stevenage this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:39 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 02 May 2019

Bike Stop director Martin Brown (left), with former World Superbike race James Haydon. Picture: Bike Stop

The 2019 Spidi Tour comes to Stevenage this Saturday, with motorbikes starting and finishing a 100-mile ride at Bike Stop in the Old Town.

Last year's Spidi Tour event at Stevenage's Bike Stop. Picture: Bike StopLast year's Spidi Tour event at Stevenage's Bike Stop. Picture: Bike Stop

It's the second year the shop will host the event – the only UK stop off in a Spidi Tour which visits Venice, Rome, Kiev and Lisbon – with the ride set to begin at 11am, before returning to the shop between 3pm and 4pm.

“It's wonderful to welcome the Spidi Tour to our store in Stevenage for the second year in a row,” said Martin Brown, director of Bike Stop.

“It's always exciting to meet up with other riders and get out on the open road, and the Spidi Tour event presents the perfect opportunity to do exactly that.

“We're sure that everybody that attends will have a great day.”

Participation in the ride costs £10, with riders receiving a Spidi Hi Viz, a Spidi T-shirt, a £5 voucher for the Bike Stop and more.

To register visit spidi.com/eu_en/spiditour.

