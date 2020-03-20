Advanced search

Specsavers store in Stevenage opens extra clinics for children during school closures

PUBLISHED: 15:31 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 20 March 2020

Specsavers in Stevenage is offering extra eye tests for children during the school closures. Picture: Specsavers

Specsavers in Stevenage is offering extra eye test appointments for children during the school closures, the store announced today.

The store is also offering free eye tests and 50 per cent off glasses to all NHS workers as they combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s our way of saying thank you, and showing our appreciation for all they are doing to keep us safe,” Director Adam Lovatt said.

“We continue to provide essential NHS eye health services to the community of Stevenage, and are able to provide appointments throughout these uncertain times.

“Early morning appointments are available from 8.30am, which allow the elderly and vulnerable customers in our community to be seen at a quieter time.”

“For the safety of our customers and our colleagues, we are also adhering to strict government guidelines.”

To book an appointment call 01438 748900, or online at specsavers.co.uk/Stevenage.

