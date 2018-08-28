Advanced search

Special motorbike send off for Stevenage woman who passed away last month

PUBLISHED: 13:57 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 04 February 2019

The procession for Sue Ing's funeral leaves Stevenage Funeral care with as escort of Honda Goldwing motorbikes lead by Sue's husband, Adrian Ing. Picture: DANNY LOO

A Stevenage woman who passed away last month was given a special send off by her husband last week.

Sue Ing passed away in her sleep on Thursday, January 10, and last Monday her hearse was led by an escort of Goldwing motorcycles from the British Goldwing Club.

Husband Adrian was the front of the escort, and he wanted to make sure his wife had a special send off, saying: “Being bikers for 40 years I wanted to give my wife a memorable send off.

“Sue was a naturally quiet shy person, but enjoyed riding pillion. We spent a very happy 40 years of marriage and have two sons and two grandchildren.

“I want to thank Kailah Eglington for the superb service she arranged for Sue and all who donated to Guide Dogs for the Blind, which raised £288.”

