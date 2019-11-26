BMW, jewellery and cash stolen in Stevenage burglaries spate

A BMW, jewellery, money and a pocket watch were among items stolen during a series of burglaries in Stevenage.

Six burglaries were reported in the town on Thursday and Friday of last week.

At around 6.30am on Friday, November 22, burglars broke into a property on Eastbourne Avenue and stole money, jewellery, a safe, car keys and a blue BMW.

On the same day, between 9am and 8pm, a pocket watch was stolen from a property on Julians Road.

Between 8am and 7pm on Thursday, November 21, burglars broke into a property on Cardiff Close and stole money, trainers, a jacket and hair clippers.

Jewellery was stolen from a property on Hayfields at around 7pm the same day, and another property in the road was broken into at the same time, but nothing has been reported stolen.

Between 9.55am and 9.23pm that evening a property on Downlands was broken into and items were taken.

DC Kirsty Richardson said: "We are investigating this series of burglaries and at the current time are linking them.

"I'd appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any of these crimes to make contact with us. Also if you have CCTV in the areas concerned please review it and supply any relevant footage.

"Please keep an eye out for people acting strangely and call us if you suspect a crime could be about to take place. Consider investing in CCTV and web cameras.

"By working together, we can help put a stop to these burglaries."

Anyone with information can report it online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101.