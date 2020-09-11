Hitchin dog trainer hopes to fulfil dream of rescue centre in Spain

After being diagnosed with cancer, Vicky wanted to refocus on her life long dream of helping stray animals. Picture: Courtesy of Nicky Visser Archant

A Hitchin-based dog trainer and behaviourist is determined to fulfil her dream of opening a rescue and training centre in Spain after her ambitions were put on hold by a cancer diagnosis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicky has a life long passion for caring for dogs, and hopes to open a rescue centre in Spain. Picture: Courtesy of Nicky Visser Nicky has a life long passion for caring for dogs, and hopes to open a rescue centre in Spain. Picture: Courtesy of Nicky Visser

Nicky Visser has always had a passion for dogs. Her passion was heightened during a visit to Santorini, where she realised that there were many strays who were treated poorly.

She embarked on the challenge to open up a rescue centre in Greece. As a visitor in the country, it was difficult for her to establish herself.

Luckily, a rescue centre was set up by locals – however, the issue is still ongoing in other countries.

Vicky said: “When I returned to England, I felt lost but still decided to cling onto that dream, in the hope that one day I can make it happen. I then decided to turn my hobby into a business and became a successful dog trainer and behaviourist.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Vicky wanted to refocus on her life long dream of helping stray animals. Picture: Courtesy of Nicky Visser After being diagnosed with cancer, Vicky wanted to refocus on her life long dream of helping stray animals. Picture: Courtesy of Nicky Visser

“While I was doing this, I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. My world came crashing down and I felt alone and vulnerable. I decided that I had to fight and had a lumpectomy done.

You may also want to watch:

“In 2018, hoping I might have beaten this, I was diagnosed again for a second time with the same cancer, this time it took so much from me – a second diagnosis totally floored me. I had to have a mastectomy but I kept telling myself that I needed to stand strong and not be defeated, but slowly saw my dream disappearing in front of my eyes.

“When COVID-19 hit the world, it made me think about my life and work here in the UK. I really feel that I can be far more valuable setting up a rescue and help these poor animals, as well as setting up my dog training school as I have here.

Nicky runs a dog training service in Hitchin. Picture: Courtesy of Nicky Visser Nicky runs a dog training service in Hitchin. Picture: Courtesy of Nicky Visser

“I decided that I do not want to give up on my dream of helping the animals in Spain. I need it to prove to myself that I can still have a life that is giving, rewarding, and selfless.

“I will be travelling as far as I can to help the neediest dogs to provide them with veterinary care and a safe place to call home.”

Nicky has set up a Go Fund Me page to help get her venture started.

Money would go towards securing a suitable property to run the shelter from, with adequate living spaces for the animals through summer and winter.

To support Nicky, go to https://gf.me/u/ysptg8.