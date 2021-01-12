Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Sonic boom heard across Herts

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:58 PM January 12, 2021   
The RAF's Eurofighter Typhoon roars over Old Warden at the Shuttleworth Collections RAF 100 air show

A sonic boom was heard across Herts and surrounding counties this afternoon - Credit: Nick Blacow

A loud bang caused doors to shake across the county this afternoon. 

The boom is believed to have happened when an RAF fighter plane was scrambled from RAF Coningsby, breaking the sound barrier.

Details of the incident are not yet known, but RAF jets are only given permission to go supersonic in emergencies, usually when they are required to intercept another aircraft.

Did you hear the boom? Let us know your experience at hertsnews@archant.co.uk.

