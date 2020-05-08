Video

“We need to keep it up” – plea to continue social distancing for VE Day celebrations

The Herts Local Resilience Forum are encouraging the public to celebrate VE Day at home this year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto steve631

“Celebrate VE Day at home.” That’s the message being shared today from a partnership of more than 60 organisations across Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Local Resilience Forum, which includes the emergency services, local councils, health services and volunteers, have been working to co–ordinate the county’s appriach to COVID–19.

Darryl Keen, director of community protection and chair of the strategic co–ordination group, said: “Every organisation in Hertfordshire’s LRF agrees we must ask residents to keep up the fabulous job of social distancing this bank holiday weekend and beyond, while lockdown restrictions remain in place.

“We know it’s not what people would want to do as Friday is a very special date in our history, but we’ve all come so far and we need to continue to stay at home and save lives.

“We know changes are afoot as we progress through the different stages of dealing with this awful pandemic but nothing has changed yet and as a county we need to keep it up.”

Police officers will be on patrol as usual in parks and public spaces across Hertfordshire – encouraging members of the public to comply with social distancing measures.

Assistant chief constable Nathan Briant, who is leading Hertfordshire Constabulary’s response to COVID-19, added: “I fully appreciate that everyone would prefer to celebrate this landmark date with families and friends, but sadly the current situation makes this impossible.

“It is vital that people continue to adhere to the government’s social distancing guidelines at this time. As a community we have come too far to risk any setbacks, and only by continuing our efforts can we hope to save lives and hasten the removal of the restrictions.

Cllr Judi Billing, North Hertfordshire District Council’s executive member for community engagement said: “We wholeheartedly back the police advice and urge residents to celebrate VE Day 75 from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“We would love to see how North Herts residents are marking this special anniversary. Please post pictures of your stay at home celebrations and decorations on our social media channels. We look forward to seeing them!”