Small business repays community support by helping vulnerable people pay heating bills

Husband and wife Rimsky and Vilija Birstone, who founded So Cosy together, are supporting Stevenage Community Trust so more vulnerable people can receive help with their heating bills. Picture: Courtesy of Vertical Leap Archant

For five days a Stevenage company which handmakes blankets donated five per cent of profits to a charity in the town that gives grants to help vulnerable people pay their winter heating bills.

So Cosy has raised £340 for Stevenage Community Trust and is also donating £1 from every sale to SCT until January 1.

So Cosy’s director, Vilija Birstone, said: “We believe it is everyone’s moral duty to help and support others. It’s been a difficult year for all small independent businesses, but we’ve been able to stay afloat due to the support of our community. We wanted to return the favour by donating to Stevenage Community Trust because their work will help support winter warmth for vulnerable people.”

Caroline Haskins, from SCT, said: “We are extremely grateful. Donations from this initiative will enable us to support local families in need who are struggling to keep warm during the coming winter months.”