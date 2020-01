Firefighters extinguish blaze in Letchworth park

Firefighters extinguished a small hut which was on fire in Letchworth. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Archant

Firefighters from Baldock and Hitchin attended a hut on fire in Letchworth in the early hours of this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The fire broke out at 1.49am today (Sunday, January 12) in Howard Park.

Two fire engines attended the scene and extinguished a small hut, which had caught alight.