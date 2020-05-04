Coronavirus: Stevenage and North Herts businesses boosted by latest grant ‘top-up’

The government has unveiled its latest attempt to resuscitate small businesses on the brink of going bust.

The ‘top-up’ business grant funds scheme, announced on Friday, is an expansion of the existing Small Business Grant Fund, criticised in some quarters for its limited scope, leaving many smaller businesses unable to claim.

The business secretary Alok Sharma has spoken to local authorities in England, who now have an extra £617 million to pump liquidity into some of their smallest businesses.

The money will be available for businesses with under 50 employees, and they must be able to demonstrate a significant drop in income due to the coronavirus lockdown. Councils have the discretion to allocate the money to meet local need.

It is thought the new fund will particularly benefit small start-ups, often with shared premises, that were previously outside the scope of government grants.

The ‘top-up’ grant fund follows last week’s announcement of the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, which gives businesses the chance to apply for loans between £2,000 and £50,000, interest free for the first 12 months.

Further information on the new ‘top-up’ fund will be made available to councils in the coming days.