Advanced search

Coronavirus: Stevenage and North Herts businesses boosted by latest grant ‘top-up’

PUBLISHED: 13:26 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 04 May 2020

Local authorities have been given a further £617m to help save smaller businesses. Picture: Supplied

Local authorities have been given a further £617m to help save smaller businesses. Picture: Supplied

Archant

The government has unveiled its latest attempt to resuscitate small businesses on the brink of going bust.

The ‘top-up’ business grant funds scheme, announced on Friday, is an expansion of the existing Small Business Grant Fund, criticised in some quarters for its limited scope, leaving many smaller businesses unable to claim.

The business secretary Alok Sharma has spoken to local authorities in England, who now have an extra £617 million to pump liquidity into some of their smallest businesses.

You may also want to watch:

The money will be available for businesses with under 50 employees, and they must be able to demonstrate a significant drop in income due to the coronavirus lockdown. Councils have the discretion to allocate the money to meet local need.

It is thought the new fund will particularly benefit small start-ups, often with shared premises, that were previously outside the scope of government grants.

The ‘top-up’ grant fund follows last week’s announcement of the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, which gives businesses the chance to apply for loans between £2,000 and £50,000, interest free for the first 12 months.

Further information on the new ‘top-up’ fund will be made available to councils in the coming days.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Critical care nurse explains why she has rejoined Stevenage hospital’s growing ‘NHS army’

Senior sister and nurse trainer Amanda Radford has come out of retirement to work at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Recycling centres in Herts expected to reopen next week

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage and Knebworth GP remains suspended three years after GMC opened investigation

Angus James Brooke, a GP at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice, was suspended in 2017 after the General Medical Council launched an investigation into the family doctor. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Royston

Royston Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Critical care nurse explains why she has rejoined Stevenage hospital’s growing ‘NHS army’

Senior sister and nurse trainer Amanda Radford has come out of retirement to work at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Recycling centres in Herts expected to reopen next week

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage and Knebworth GP remains suspended three years after GMC opened investigation

Angus James Brooke, a GP at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice, was suspended in 2017 after the General Medical Council launched an investigation into the family doctor. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Royston

Royston Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Stevenage and North Herts businesses boosted by latest grant ‘top-up’

Local authorities have been given a further £617m to help save smaller businesses. Picture: Supplied

Funding available for swimming coaches and clubs in ‘difficult time’

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

Hitchin–based pilates studio offering ‘Lockdown Live’ classes to keep nation fit

Michelle, the owner of The Pilates Pod in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

Recycling centres in Herts expected to reopen next week

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage COVID-19 volunteer says it is ‘special to feel like you’ve made a difference’

Emma, from Stevenage, delivering medicines to isolated residents. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24