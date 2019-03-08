Advanced search

Stevenage woman joins Sling the Mesh rally after surgery to remove agonising implant is shelved

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 May 2019

Carole Davies is supporting the Sling the Mesh campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO

Carole Davies is supporting the Sling the Mesh campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A Stevenage woman in agony since having a mesh implant in 2007 joined a rally against the suspension of surgery to remove it.

Carole Davies took part in a Sling the Mesh rally in London last week. Picture: Malcolm Tilke.Carole Davies took part in a Sling the Mesh rally in London last week. Picture: Malcolm Tilke.

Carole Davies has been in pain since having a tension-free vaginal tape operation due to a prolapsed bladder, when synthetic mesh was inserted to replace weakened tissue.

More and more mesh implant patients have been coming forward suffering complications.

Carole says she can't stand for long, can't walk far and can't play with her grandchildren.

Willing to accept the chance of paralysis, Carole was given the green light for an operation to remove the TVT, but this has now been suspended by the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust because the service has not been accredited by the British Society of Urogynaecologists.

Carole said: "Hundreds of us already approved for removal operations have received a letter postponing our operations."

Last Thursday, Carole joined a rally outside UCLH, organised by Sling the Mesh - a campaign group aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of mesh implants.

She said: "Hopefully this rally raised more awareness. Sling the Mesh now has over 7,500 members, but so many were too injured to attend.

"We will not stop until we get this implant banned for good. We do not want another generation of patients to suffer like us."

A UCLH spokesman said: "Suzy Elneil's Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Unit has not received accreditation by the BSUG, so UCLH has paused her mesh removal operations to help her manage her waiting list and allow her time to make the necessary improvements.

"This decision has affected 13 patients given provisional dates for surgery in May and we deeply regret the distress caused.

"We have written to all of them offering them alternative options, including referral to one of the surgeons in the Urogynaecology and Pelvic Floor Unit qualified to carry out mesh removal."

Last July the government suspended prolapse and incontincence mesh operations pending an independent review. The findings are due to be published later this year, but NICE - the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence - has already issued guidelines stating mesh implants can still be used under certain circumstances.

