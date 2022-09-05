Stevenage woman who beat cancer named Slimming World 'Woman of the Year'

Shirley Clancy has lost six stone after beating cancer earlier this year - Credit: Symonds Green Slimming World

One Stevenage slimmer has been crowned Symonds Green Slimming World's Woman of the Year, after shedding six stone while fighting cancer.

Fellow members nominated 70-year-old Shirley Clancy for the award, after she dropped from a dress size of 24/26 to 12/14.

Shirley said: "Even as a young child, I was on the bigger size, and growing up it affected my confidence greatly - always having to buy the clothes that fitted me instead of the latest fashion.

"I always wanted to keep a low profile at gatherings and social events. I tried other diets over the years. I became the typical yo-yo dieter and always felt unhappy with how I looked.

"As I became older, I realised that normal tasks became more difficult due to the extra weight I was carrying. I looked in the mirror and said this has got to stop."

Shirley Clancy from Stevenage has been nominated for the Slimming World Woman of the Year award - Credit: Symonds Green Slimming World

After years of insecurity, Shirley decided to give Slimming World a try, and was welcomed to the Symonds Green group, as well as attending image therapy.

"Consultant Juliet welcomed me so warmly to our group - I soon made friends with others in the session and loved going along to group each week.

"However, in December 2020 I received the shocking news I had bowel cancer and was booked in for surgery in January 2021," Shirley continued.

"After my operation, I was told I was cancer free - something clicked. I beat cancer, now I wanted to enjoy the rest of my life without my weight restricting me."

Shirley Clancy has lost six stone with Slimming World - Credit: Symonds Green Slimming World

Motivated Shirley met her weight loss target in June this year.

"I can now wear what I like and have the confidence to go out. It's completely changed my life.

"I can't thank Juliet and the group enough for all their support, and being crowned their Woman of the Year 2022 was amazing."

Consultant Juliet said: "Shirley is a true inspiration and if her story inspires others as she has inspired our groups that is just brillant - we are so proud of Shirley."

Slimming World Woman of the Year 2022 is a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s most successful female slimmers. The weight loss company also runs Man of the Year, Couple of the Year, Greatest Loser, Diamond Member and Top Target Consultant competitions throughout the year.

For more about Slimming World, go to slimmingworld.co.uk.