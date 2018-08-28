Advanced search

Total transformation after Stevenage slimmer loses 6.5 stone

PUBLISHED: 17:03 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 09 January 2019

After losing 6.5 stone through Slimming World, Sandra Jackson is now ready to enjoy life to the full.

Sandra joined the Roebuck Slimming World group last February, after looking at holiday photos and feeling unhappy with her size.

Now 6.5 stone lighter, she said: “My main ambition is to enjoy life to the full. I am more active, confident, outgoing and happy.

“I now have normal blood pressure – something I hadn’t had for 24 years.

“The whole experience has been positive. To have my health and confidence back is a wonderful feeling.”

The group’s Slimming World consultant, Sarah White, said: “The whole group is so proud of Sandra. It’s been an absolute delight to watch her smiles getting bigger and bigger.”

You can pop along to the Roebuck group at Toby Carvery on London Road on Wednesdays at 5.30pm or 7.30pm, or call Sarah on 07986 947330 if you would like more details.

