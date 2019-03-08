Advanced search

Charity ball raises vital funds for Letchworth's Garden House Hospice Care

PUBLISHED: 08:30 27 September 2019

Shari Weston, Amanda Dickinson, Sarah Lawrence and Andrea Burn organised the charity ball to celebrate Slimming World's 50th anniversary. Picture: Emma White.

Shari Weston, Amanda Dickinson, Sarah Lawrence and Andrea Burn organised the charity ball to celebrate Slimming World's 50th anniversary. Picture: Emma White.

A charity ball has raised more than £700 for Garden House Hospice Care in Letchworth and Literacy in a Box, which ensures children around the world have access to basic education supplies such as pens and paper.

Members of Slimming World groups in Hitchin, Letchworth and Shefford gathered at Letchworth's Broadway Hotel to celebrate Slimming World's 50th anniversary with a charity ball.

Hitchin Slimming World consultant Sarah Lawrence, who helped organise it, said the event "was a joy".

It costs at least £7,500 to run Garden House Hospice Care for one day. If you would like to support the charity, you can take part in Care for a Cuppa and help raise vital funds.

Visit ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/fundraising for more information and to download your free fundraising kit, or call the fundraising team on 01462 679540.

