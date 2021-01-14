Bride's 'inspirational' 10-stone weight loss transformation

Published: 2:00 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM January 14, 2021

Lydia Humphrey from Arlesey lost 10 stone in a year with the help of Slimming World - Credit: Courtesy of Lydia Humphrey

An Arlesey woman, motivated by her upcoming nuptials, has lost a whopping 10 stone with the help of Letchworth Slimming World.

Lydia Humphrey said she joined the weight loss group ahead of her wedding, and to improve her health.

Lydia Humphrey from Arlesey lost 10 stone ahead of her wedding day with the help of Slimming World - Credit: Courtesy of Lydia Humphrey

"Several members of my family had commented on how worried they were about me, it really struck home," she said.

"I didn't realise how overweight I was, as I have spent the majority of my life a bigger girl, this certainly was a turning point for me.”

The 34-year-old had lost a lost of weight before by going on strict diets - a temporary solution.

"I found I put my weight back on – and often more. I felt I was a lost cause," she continued.

Lydia Humphrey lost 10 stone ahead of her wedding day. - Credit: Courtesy of Lydia Humphrey

“No one can truly know the impact this has on you and I have my best friend to thank for helping me join my Slimming World group back in September 2019.”

“To say I was sceptical was an understatement, - what I found was a warm welcome, like minded people and I’ve followed the food optimising plan 100 per cent and found it surprisingly easy.

“Each month I found I was chipping away at my weight – never losing sight of my dream wedding in August 2020. I guess you could say I’ve fallen back in love with real food.”

Having lost six stone already, the March lockdown didn't dissuade her. Lydia went on to lose a further four stone in the virtual world, taking her to an amazing 10 stone total loss.

Lydia Humphrey from Arlesey lost 10 stone ahead of her wedding day with the help of Slimming World - Credit: Courtesy of Lydia Humphrey

Her wedding in August took place with a reduced number of guests

Lydia continued: "I never would have imagined I could lose 10 stone in a year and keep it off. Now, there is no limit! I walked up Snowdon after I previously failed, I’m not scared to say yes to anything anymore.”

Lydia’s consultant Amanda Dickinson said: "She has been an absolute inspiration to the group, she brings genuine reality that anything can be achieved with the right support, and with a passionate goal in mind.

Lydia Humphrey from Arlesey lost 10 stone ahead of her wedding day with the help of Slimming World - Credit: Courtesy of Lydia Humphrey

"Adapting to the virtual world was strange at first but now to still be able to share the food learning, ideas and support as well as the celebrations like we ordinarily used to - in a time where we need this so much makes me incredibly proud.”

Amanda runs her Slimming World group on Wednesday evenings, and Thursday and Saturday mornings in Letchworth – although they are currently virtual.

To book, call 07815 305950, or go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk.