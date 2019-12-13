Advanced search

Stevenage Lions Club donate new sleeping bags to Feed Up Warm Up for festive period

PUBLISHED: 10:58 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 13 December 2019

15 new sleeping bags will be distributed by the Feed Up Warm Up team over the winter period. Picture: Trish Newton

A Stevenage service club has donated a number of essential supplies to Feed Up Warm Up to help rough sleepers as temperatures start to drop.

Past and present members of Corey's Mill Lion Club donated 15 sleeping bags at a drop-in session in Cutty's Lane, Stevenage on Tuesday 10 December.

These gifts will go towards Feed Up Warm Up's winter needs programme, and the Lions are hoping to provide more sleeping bags and other items to keep the homeless warm in the near future.

Past president Trish Newton said: "We want to be involved in community projects which we feel are doing the greatest amount of good for any given situation.

"We want to especially be involved in those that are not supported by the council or government, and the community are showing that they want to make sure that project works well."

Find out more about how you can help Feed Up Warm Up on their Facebook page.

