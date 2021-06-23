Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

'COVID can't stop us!' - Zimbabwe school fees raised with garden party after Stevenage Day cancelled

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:50 AM June 23, 2021   
Garden Party

SKLA committee members with Mayor Sandra Barr and Mayoress Louisa Barr - Credit: SKLA

A town twinning association - which gets a huge income boost from its Stevenage Day stall - has had to get creative after the event went virtual for the second consecutive year.

Stevenage Kadoma Link Association committee member Helen O’Sullivan was determined that the pandemic was not going to stop the charity's major annual fundraiser for school fees for the children in Kadoma, Zimbabwe - which has been twinned with the Stevenage since 1989.

SKLA garden party

Helen O'Sullivan opened her garden in Basils Road to fundraise for school fees for Kadoma students - Credit: SKLA

When she suggested that her and husband Barry would open their garden, she was met with an enthusiastic response from the rest of the committee and neighbours in Basils Road.

SKLA Garden party

Plants were up for sale at the SKLA garden party, to replace it's fundraising efforts from Stevenage Day - Credit: SKLA

The garden party held in Basils Road - shortlisted in Britain’s Friendliest Street competition last year - included a large plant sale, thanks to Waste Not Want Not which supplied plants at a reduced price.

Helen and Paula

Organiser Helen O'Sullivan (right) and friend Paula Lake - Credit: SK:A

There was also plenty for all ages to enjoy such as a Name the Teddy competition - won by Oliver Stafford who had guessed the correct name of Cuddles - a raffle, craft stall and home made cakes.

Name the teddy for SKLA

To raise money for school fees the garden party was complete with a name the teddy competition, raffles and more - Credit: SKLA

Helen told the Comet: "What was really lovely was it wasn't just about raising money, people were there for hours, sitting and chatting. For some, it was the first time they had come out since the start of the pandemic.

"COVID hasn't stopped us! The Link wish to thank all those who attended and supported pre and post event in various ways, including The Basils Road Ladies and their families, who were particularly supportive."

Garden party skla

There were plenty of sweet treats on offer at the Stevenage Kadoma Link Association garden party - Credit: SKLA

Another Stevenage resident used the event to raise donations with home made onion bhajis and cake, to support her sister's family in Kenya after she sadly lost her life in April this year to COVID.

Helen and grandsons

Helen O'Sullivan with grandsons Oliver and Harry, with Mayor and Mayoress of Stevenage - Credit: Courtesy of Helen O'Sullivan

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman trapped in car after colliding with tree on A602
  2. 2 Residents consulted on redevelopment of Letchworth's Hawksley bungalows
  3. 3 A602 remains partially shut in Stevenage after crash
  1. 4 Stevenage schoolboy wins national chef award
  2. 5 Special needs school's urgent appeal for swim helpers
  3. 6 Armed Forces Day 2021: Great day promised with pop-up museum and Spitfire fly-past
  4. 7 H-Town Almost Unlocked to celebrate 'eclectic mix' of Hitchin retailers
  5. 8 Stevenage Borough Juniors crowned national champions after tense victory
  6. 9 Appeal to save Astonbury Wood is successful
  7. 10 Developer appointed for new Baldock neighbourhoods

The event was also attended by Stevenage Mayor Sandra Barr and Mayoress Louisa Barr, which Helen said was the "icing on the cake". 

Garden party

Visitors to the garden party enjoyed socialising again, while raising money for Kadoma school fees - Credit: Helen O'Sullivan

Although the association is still supported by Stevenage Borough Council, it relies on donations from the community to continue its work to promote the relationship between the two towns.

Mayor and Mayoress

Harry and Oliver Stafford enjoying the Basils Road garden party with Mayor Sandra Barr and Mayoress Louisa Barr - Credit: Helen O'Sullivan

More recently, SKLA has also been involved in supplying PPE to Kadoma.

More than £700 was raised for the Kadoma school funds, with monies still coming in. 

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Retro-looking deck chairs were spotted over the fence of Hitchin's outdoor pool yesterday (Monday, June 7)

Updated

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin snap confirms filming at Hitchin pool

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Aldi stores Hertfordshire

Aldi eyes new Hertfordshire store locations

Dan Mountney

person
The Towers in Southgate, Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council | Exclusive

Hundreds of council flats placed on 24-hour watch over fire concerns

Charles Thomson

person
A sketch of what the façade of the proposed Walsworth Road development for the current Hitchin Kwik Fit site may look like 

Planning and Development

Have your say on proposals for 18 new flats on Kwik Fit site

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus