That'll do icely! Skating rink coming to town this festive season

Skate Letchworth is set to return to the outdoor pool this month! - Credit: North Herts Council

Letchworth is set for its very own winter wonderland as the ice skating rink is set to return to the outdoor pool.

Skate Letchworth returns bigger and better than before, with a covered real ice rink on the terrace of the outdoor pool at Norton Common from Saturday, November 20 to Sunday, January 2.

Children as young as four can take to the ice and group bookings for all ages are also available - perfect for office Christmas parties. The café will be offering a variety of festive treats and hot drinks to warm you up while you’re there.

The Outdoor Pool and Skate Letchworth, among other facilities in the North Herts district, are provided on behalf of North Herts Council by Stevenage Leisure Ltd (SLL).

North Herts Councillor Steve Jarvis, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “It’s really great to have the ice rink back in Letchworth this year, after missing out 2020 due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

"We had a successful first season in 2019, and hope residents take advantage of having this fantastic facility on their doorstep once again.”

James Bliss, regional contract manager at SLL, added: “The outdoor pool is the perfect destination for budding skaters this winter.

"Skate Letchworth is a great activity to have some festive fun with friends and family.”

On Saturday, December 18, Skate Letchworth will be host to a magical Prince and Princess Party – children will love living out their Frozen dreams with 45 minutes of ice skating, followed by 45 minutes of party games.

There will be special guest princesses and each child can take home a special fairy wand to remember the experience!

Whether it’s your first time on the ice or you’re a seasoned pro, it’s great fun for everyone.

From November 20 to December 19, the rink will be open from 4pm to 8pm, Wednesday to Friday, and 10am to 9pm on Saturday and Sundays.

From December 20 to January 2, opening times are 10am to 9pm, Monday to Sunday.

To book your ice skating experience, go to www.sll.co.uk/skateletchworth.