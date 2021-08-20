Chells gets sixth new defibrillator

Published: 12:44 PM August 20, 2021

The new defibrillator, which has been funded by six Stevenage Lib Dem councillors, is available 24 hours a day from the Premier store on Chells Way - Credit: Robin Parker

A sixth defibrillator has been installed in the Chells area of Stevenage.

The newest Automatic External Defibrillator - or AED - now stands on the wall of the Premier store at Hepworth Court on Chells Way.

In a statement, Cllr Robin Parker - who represents Chells on the county council and the Manor ward on Stevenage Borough Council, as well as leading the Liberal Democrats on SBC - said he was "very pleased" to announce the new defib, which joins the other five installed last month.

All six devices have been funded from the local budgets of the Stevenage Lib Dem councillors Julie Ashley-Wren, Stephen Booth, Andy McGuinness, Robin Parker, Graham Snell and Tom Wren.

The AED is available 24 hours a day, and is accessed by calling 999 and following instructions to open and use it.

Cllr. Robin Parker said: “Safety of our local residents has always been a priority for the Lib Dem group of councillors, and this sixth defibrillator once again demonstrates that commitment.”

The party is investigating the possibility of further AEDs in and around the Chells area.