Six arrests made at Hitchin property on suspicion of false imprisonment

Six people have been arrested at a property in Grove Road, Hitchin this morning. Picture: Archant Archant

Six people have been arrested this morning on suspicion of false imprisonment at a Hitchin property.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police attended the scene at Grove Road at 7.30am where they made the arrests, with all six people remaining in custody at this time.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.