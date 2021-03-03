MP joins Rotary Club as work gets under way for new two-acre wood

Published: 11:01 AM March 3, 2021

Baldock Rotary Club has been out planting trees for a new woodland in the town - with the help of North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald.

After giving a talk to the club at a recent Zoom meeting, the MP was invited to plant a tree in the new Rotary wood close to Ivel Springs, organised by members Rob Hemmings and North Herts District Councillor Michael Muir.

Sir Oliver planted two Alder (Alnus glutinosa) trees which are native to Britain and are also found throughout Europe and as far afield as Siberia.

These trees, in addition to fifty-five other Goat Willow (Salix caprea) trees, were donated by Bygrave-based plant and tree nursery, Herts Native Trees.

Sir Oliver said: "The creation of the wood will become an excellent community facility and makes an important contribution towards the Woodland Trust initiative to plant more trees for the benefit of people, wildlife and the environment."

The two-acre wood is the second woodland area to be created by Baldock Rotary, and now comprises over 900 trees and saplings. Pathways have been created and further work will involve installing benches and gateways.

It is set to become a community facility providing a green corridor beside Ivel Springs containing a woodland walk and wildflower glade. Over time it will provide a play area for children, picnic area, place for dog walking or just taking a gentle stroll in the country.