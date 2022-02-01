Sir Oliver Heald has given his reaction to the Sue Gray report, which was released yesterday.

The 12-page document was a partial report of her investigation into Downing Street and Whitehall parties - much was held back at the request of the Metropolitan police after an investigation was launched into potential breaches of COVID regulations.

Yesterday in the Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the report, which said there had been a "serious failure" of leadership, in the Commons today.

He said: “Firstly, I want to say sorry – and I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.

“We are making changes now to the way Downing Street and the Cabinet Office run so that we can get on with the job that I was elected to do and the job that this Government was elected to do."

Concluding his statement on the report, Boris Johnson added: “I get it, and I will fix it. I want to say to the people of this country I know what the issue is.”

There was criticism from MPs, including Conservative backbenchers, over Johnson's conduct and handling of the situation.

Last night, Sir Oliver Heald - MP for North East Hertfordshire - told this newspaper: "It is disappointing that the Sue Gray Report has not been published, following police representations to her.

"The update released on Monday does not include the full facts and conclusions, but it does include recommendations about how No 10 is managed.

"Making it clear that behaviour at some gatherings fell short of the high standards expected by those working at the heart of Government and that there were failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of Downing Street and Cabinet Office, Sue Gray said that some events should not have taken place and some should not have been allowed to develop as they did.

"She goes on to suggest that the management structures have not kept pace with No. 10 becoming a much bigger operation with more staff and that there has been a blurring of lines of accountability.

"She also finds that the senior official supporting the Prime Minister is expected to do too much in terms of management. She also points out the need to make a clear division between use of the garden by the family and by staff.

"I am glad the Prime Minister has accepted all the recommendations. I will still want to study the outcome of the police investigation and the full Gray Report when available.

"Clearly what has happened in Downing Street should not have happened and the police investigations and the full Gray Report will tell us where the fault lies. I want to see the full facts."