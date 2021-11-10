Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

North East Herts MP 'hopeful' after climate conference

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 2:00 PM November 10, 2021
Sir Oliver Heald MP at COP26.

Sir Oliver Heald MP at COP26. - Credit: Sir Oliver Heald MP

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald has attended COP26 in Glasgow as a member of the UK delegation.

Sir Oliver travelled up to Glasgow by train as part of the UK team for Nature Day on Saturday, where the main topic was how to use nature based solutions to tackle biodiversity loss and climate change.

The Conservative MP said: "It was an honour to be selected as a member of the British delegation to COP26 and to take part in so many events on Nature Day. Climate Change is an emergency and one we can tackle.

"It was also good to hear from committed UN ambassadors on climate change such as Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina and also to hear Ellie Goulding, as well as all the leading political figures such as ministers and experts from around the world and our own ministers such as Zac Goldsmith and George Eustice MP, DEFRA Secretary of State.

"It was marvellous to see the enthusiasm from across the world to tackle climate change and that although nature-based solutions vary from country to country, they all use the tools nature has given to the world to tackle climate change - whether it is restoring peat bogs, creating salt marshes or reforesting or planting mangroves and new coral.

You may also want to watch:

"I left very hopeful of even more positive announcements from this landmark conference.

"I was also proud that Hertfordshire is taking action through initiatives to increase woodland and protect its habitats, for example at the Hertwood at Sandridge, a Woodland Trust initiative, and through organisations such as Baldock Rotary, our river organisations and the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust. ”

Most Read

  1. 1 Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open
  2. 2 Box Wood: Man walking naked causes a stir
  3. 3 Work begins for new science lab on former car park site
  1. 4 Dad's selfless act in two-month search for missing son
  2. 5 A1(M) closed after incident near Baldock
  3. 6 Date announced for upcoming Repair Café
  4. 7 Chicken George bans Tommy Robinson from establishment after surprise appearance
  5. 8 Heart-warming efforts to help seriously ill Evelyn
  6. 9 £12m plans drawn up to improve busy roundabout in Stevenage
  7. 10 Walk-in and booster vaccine slots available this week
Royston News
Letchworth Garden City News
Baldock News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There will be a fireworks display in Stevenage on Bonfire Night.

Bonfire Night

Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after raping three young people

Herts Live

Teenage rapist sentenced to 10 years in prison

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Work in under way to transform the Crooked Billet in Stevenage into new restaurant, Tranquil Turtle

A sneak preview into new restaurant Tranquil Turtle

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Golden Siam Thai Restaurant is opening in High Street, Stevenage on Monday

New Thai restaurant set to open in Old Town

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon