North East Herts MP 'hopeful' after climate conference

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald has attended COP26 in Glasgow as a member of the UK delegation.

Sir Oliver travelled up to Glasgow by train as part of the UK team for Nature Day on Saturday, where the main topic was how to use nature based solutions to tackle biodiversity loss and climate change.

The Conservative MP said: "It was an honour to be selected as a member of the British delegation to COP26 and to take part in so many events on Nature Day. Climate Change is an emergency and one we can tackle.

"It was also good to hear from committed UN ambassadors on climate change such as Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina and also to hear Ellie Goulding, as well as all the leading political figures such as ministers and experts from around the world and our own ministers such as Zac Goldsmith and George Eustice MP, DEFRA Secretary of State.

"It was marvellous to see the enthusiasm from across the world to tackle climate change and that although nature-based solutions vary from country to country, they all use the tools nature has given to the world to tackle climate change - whether it is restoring peat bogs, creating salt marshes or reforesting or planting mangroves and new coral.

"I left very hopeful of even more positive announcements from this landmark conference.

"I was also proud that Hertfordshire is taking action through initiatives to increase woodland and protect its habitats, for example at the Hertwood at Sandridge, a Woodland Trust initiative, and through organisations such as Baldock Rotary, our river organisations and the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust. ”