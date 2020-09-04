Advanced search

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Stevenage and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 12:18 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 04 September 2020

Sir Keir Starmer spoke with the club staff who organised outreach to the elderly and vulnerable during lockdown. Picture: Sharon Taylor

Sir Keir Starmer spoke with the club staff who organised outreach to the elderly and vulnerable during lockdown. Picture: Sharon Taylor

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Stevenage and Hitchin yesterday, touring the town centres and Stevenage Football Ground.

Sir Keir Starmer on his visit to Stevenage Football Club. Picture: Dan BranowskySir Keir Starmer on his visit to Stevenage Football Club. Picture: Dan Branowsky

Sir Keir also visited the Stevenage War Memorial on the Bowling Green, poignant in the week that marked 75 years since the end of the Second World War.

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor escorted the Holborn and St Pancras MP around the town.

On his visit to Stevenage, Sir Keir Starmer went to the town's football club with council leader Sharon Taylor. Picture; Courtesy of Sharon TaylorOn his visit to Stevenage, Sir Keir Starmer went to the town's football club with council leader Sharon Taylor. Picture; Courtesy of Sharon Taylor

She said: “I was delighted to welcome Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, back to Stevenage today to thank our football club for fantastic efforts throughout COVID, and for all they do in our community.

“He also spoke to our veteran and veterans champion. Thanks to Alex, Keith and John for all your help!

Sir Keir Starmer also visited Whitehill Junior School in Hitchin. Picture: Judi BillingSir Keir Starmer also visited Whitehill Junior School in Hitchin. Picture: Judi Billing

“It was a fabulous visit and opportunity to thank our amazing Stevenage FC for all they have done to support our community.

“Many thanks to all at the club including Alex and Dan for their help and a warm welcome.”

Sir Keir Starmer also paid a visit to Stevenage's War Memorial. Picture: Sharon TaylorSir Keir Starmer also paid a visit to Stevenage's War Memorial. Picture: Sharon Taylor

Stevenage FC pledged to support the elderly and vulnerable at the start of lockdown, having always prided themselves as a “communnity club”.

The club distrubuted meals to those who were shielding, and provided some much-needed company, from a social distance.

Keir Starmer also paid a visit to Hitchin yesterday – where he visted the Waterstones store, Whitehill Junior School and the town centre.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Hitchin on Thursday and took a tour around Market Place. Picture: Judi BillingLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Hitchin on Thursday and took a tour around Market Place. Picture: Judi Billing

North Herts district councillor and leader of Herts County Council Labour, Judi Billing, showed Mr Starmer around the town.

She said: “Massive thank to Hitchin for being its wonderfully welcoming self to Keir Starmer.

“He did an early walkabout in marketplace, meeting many people including BID manager Tom Hardy and local author Zoe Folbigg.

“He then visited Whitehill School where he spoke with the head and teachers and visited a Year 6 class for a conversation with the children.

“It was a lovely visit with many people genuinely pleased to see such a magnificent, down to earth and intelligent politician in the town.

“Looking for all the world like a worthy prime minister of the future.”

Sir Keir Starmer also came to Stevenage – on his first public visit since being elected party leader – in June to discuss the town centre regeneration.

