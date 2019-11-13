Hitchin fountain given new lease of life after renovation

The Sir Ian Dixon fountain officially re-opened last week. Picture: Hitchin BID Archant

The fountain outside St Mary's Church in Hitchin was given a grand unveiling last week, after some much-needed restoration work.

The Sir Ian Dixon fountain - dedicated to the late construction doyen who had close ties to the town - was renovated at the end of October after funding from Hitchin Business Improvement District.

Hitchin BID manager Tom Hardy, who worked on the project alongside Sir Ian's wife - Lady Valerie Dixon - and Perfect Aquatics Ltd, said: "After working with Lady Dixon over the past few months, I am delighted that the Sir Ian Dixon water fountain is now in full working order. The fountain was originally installed by Lady Dixon in memory of her late husband Sir Ian Dixon but was unfortunately not fit for purpose.

"This brand new fountain is much better equipped to handle the conditions of the river and I am so pleased that this wonderful feature, with the backdrop of St Mary's Church, has been reinstated."