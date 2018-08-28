Singing coach holds Hitchin flash mob to promote new app

Tom Veasey organised the flashmob sang to celebrate the launch of StarMe. Picture; MediaSnug Archant

A singing and acting coach from Hitchin held a flash mob in the town on Saturday to promote the launch of his new singing app.

Tom Veasey was joined by more than 50 adults and children who sang Christmas songs to celebrate the launch of StarMe. Picture: MediaSnug Tom Veasey was joined by more than 50 adults and children who sang Christmas songs to celebrate the launch of StarMe. Picture: MediaSnug

Tom Veasey was joined by more than 50 adults and children who sang Christmas songs to celebrate the launch of StarMe.

The app, designed to improve singing and showcase your talents to the world, is set to be released next month.

“After five years as a vocal coach, I have been privileged to help all ages find their voice not just technically but on a deeper level as well,” said Tom.

“One-to-one is a fantastic way to work, but I wanted to build a bigger platform for singers to improve their voices in a fun and supportive environment while having the opportunity to share their talent with the global music community.”

Children joined in the Hitchin flashmob in the town centre on Saturday. Picture: MediaSnug Children joined in the Hitchin flashmob in the town centre on Saturday. Picture: MediaSnug

The online social platform allows you to record yourself singing along with your favourite songs and share your voice to the world.

Within the app will be a voiceometer which will allow users to compare there singing to the original, giving you a score for accuracy.

You will also be able to upload your singing to the StarMe homepage where friends and even agents and producers will be to watch, listen, share and award stars, with more stars moving you further up the Star Chart.

Tom spent his early career travelling all over the world to perform in musicals, while also appearing on British TV screens in shows such as Emmerdale and Casualty.

However, for the past five years he has been teaching young children after realising it was his passion.

Tom said: “I run a theatre school for eight to 18 year olds and can see that the musical world is losing a lot of talent to a lack of confidence and nurturing at the grassroots of the industry.

“Yes, it can be a tough business – but if you’re given the right tools in your formative musical years then you will have the ability, as well as the talent to cope with anything that comes your way. StarMe does just that.”

Tom also believes that with mental illness at an all-time high, singing can be used to build confidence and improve emotional wellbeing.

To find out more about the StarMe app visit starmetalent.com and follow @StarMeTalent on Instagram.