Cycling 938 miles in seven days: Wobbly legs and wonderful views

Simon at the beginning of day one in Cornwall. Picture: Simon Galbraith Archant

After embarking on a 938-mile charity cycle on Saturday, the co-founder of a software company has been providing updates of his journey through his Twitter account.

A collection of pictures taken from Simon's journey so far. Picture: Simon Galbraith A collection of pictures taken from Simon's journey so far. Picture: Simon Galbraith

Simon Galbraith, CEO of Redgate Software, started his journey from Land's End, Cornwall, last Saturday.

He hopes to be in the Scottish village of John O'Groats by the Saturday coming and, to achieve this, Simon needs to be averaging exactly 134 miles per day.

There have been pictures of some sights he has seen along the way, dogs, sneaking under fences and even a Father's Day card.

Simon isn't travelling the length of the UK for fun. He's aiming to raise £15,000 to help Home-Start Herts - a charity mainly consisting of volunteers who support families struggling to cope with young children.

Simon, alongside Stevenage Community Trust president and acclaimed author Ken Follett, will be matching donations up to a total of £45,000 - which would help Home-Start clear their waiting list of 21 families.

Currently, the total raised stands at more than £8,000. To contribute yourself, click here.