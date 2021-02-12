Published: 9:00 AM February 12, 2021

Sienna and step dad Luke have been running together since the first lockdown - Credit: Vanessa Wyatt

A nine-year-old girl from Stevenage has taken on a running challenge to help with her self-esteem after struggling with lockdown homeschooling.

Sienna Clements was finding home learning difficult, which was impacting her confidence and self-esteem, so mum Vanessa Wyatt suggested she focus on something she is good at and enjoys - running.

Sienna has been going out running with her step dad Luke to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up - Credit: Vanessa Wyatt

Vanessa told the Comet: "Lockdown and home learning was really starting to take its toll on Sienna.

"She's really good at running and I thought one way to boost her confidence would be to set her a target of running 30 miles throughout February."

Sienna and Vanessa used an online tool, Race at Your Pace, to help her set and stick to running targets.

After telling people about their plans, others suggested they use the occasion to raise money for charity.

"We thought also setting a fundraising target would give her that little extra push and encouragement," Vanessa continued.

"We sat down and looked at all the different charities and Sienna decided she wanted it to be local, and a cause which helps the homeless."

The nine-year-old decided on homeless drop-in service, Feed Up Warm Up, and set the initial modest target of £100, taking into account that the coronavirus pandemic has left many struggling with money.

The keen runner hit that target in the first 24 hours, and has now raised almost ten times that amount at £970.

On Tuesday, she visited the Stevenage drop-in to meet the volunteers and service users, and got stuck in putting together food parcels.

Vanessa added: "Her original goal was to do 30 miles, but she's said if she manages to raise £1,000 she will up that to 50 miles.

"This has massively helped her - the more she sees people getting behind her, the more motivated she becomes.

"I'm so proud of her. She's learnt different lessons through this that aren't taught in the classroom. She's learnt about the charity and how they work, the homeless and less fortunate.

"Everything she is learning, she's coming back and teaching it to her brothers and sisters. The whole family has benefited from this."

To support Sienna, go to gofund.me/256febfc.