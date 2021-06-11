Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Do you think 'Freedom Day' should go ahead on June 21?

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:30 PM June 11, 2021   
June 21 in the UK has been labelled 'Freedom Day' - the day when all COVID-19 restrictions across the country are set to end.

It has now been more than 14 months since rules were first implemented affecting our daily lives, and the government's roadmap out of lockdown shows a potential light at the end of the tunnel.

But with the growing prevalence of the Delta variant of the virus, which was first seen in India, many are now questioning whether lockdown restrictions should be lifted so soon.

Do you believe lockdown restrictions should end on June 21, or should we remain vigilant to fight the virus? Tell us your thoughts in our survey below.

Lockdown Easing
Hertfordshire News

