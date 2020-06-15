Advanced search

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 16:08 15 June 2020

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Shoppers in Stevenage have come in their droves to the town centre today as non-essential stores open their doors for the first time since lockdown restrictions were imposed in March.

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Stores in high streets and town centres across the UK will be welcoming customers back today.

Among those reopening was Primark, which has proven popular with Stevenage shoppers, as well as Sports Direct and Starbucks.

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Next and Ernest Jones are set to reopen tomorrow. and the Indoor Market on Wednesday.

To help customers socially distance, Stevenage Borough Council created a ‘queue zone’ in areas closest to shop fronts.

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

There is also white paint to indicate a walkway or movement zone, to encourage safe travel through the town centre.

This is to help customers maintain the two-metre distance from other shoppers.

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

The council said in a tweet: “The town centre reopens on Monday. Pubs, cafes and hairdressers will still be closed but a lot of shops will be back.

“Take the time to learn about the new safeguarding measures and markings.”

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Stevenage shoppers flocked to the town centre as non-essential stores reopen. Picture: Chris Ludwick

