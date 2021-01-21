Could your New Year's resolution help save our high streets?

Published: 3:15 PM January 21, 2021

NHDC has launched the Shop Local Shop Safe campaign to support businesses during lockdown. - Credit: NHDC

A campaign has been launched to encourage North Herts residents to support their local retailers during the third national lockdown.

North Herts District Council is asking residents to make a new year pledge to support local businesses.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on shops, pubs and restaurants, but NHDC is hitting back with its Shop Safe, Shop Local campaign.

Cllr Keith Hoskins, executive member for enterprise and co-operative development explains. “Every year we make a New Year’s resolution to lose weight, get fit etc, but in 2021 it’s vital we also support our own communities.

"By buying your meat from a local butcher, or ordering a takeaway from a local café or restaurant, you will provide much-needed support to your local community.”

You may also want to watch:

During the pandemic, towns across the region from Hitchin to Royston have worked tirelessly to offer shoppers an online experience.

Many retailers now offer online shopping while many cafes and restaurants are offering takeaways.

The latest research reveals that for every £1 spent with a local, independent business, between 50p and 70p circulates back into that local economy.

Cllr Hoskins, adds: “We all love our High Streets, but we all need to do our bit to support local businesses.

"It’s simple, we have to buy from local retailers and order takeaway services otherwise we lose them! I would urge residents to support local businesses during the pandemic by purchasing local goods and services online.”

The Shop Safe, Shop Local campaign is part of the North Herts rReopening the High Streets Safely Programme.

How to shop safely:

Make a pledge to support local businesses throughout 2021.

Shop online from your local High Street retailer wherever possible during lockdown.

Give yourself a treat and order a takeaway.

When shopping for essential goods and services abide by the physical distancing signage – remember to keep two metres.

In-store wear a face covering at all times.

Wash your hands and use hand sanitisers if shopping for essential goods.

Handle as few things as possible, only pick-up what you want to buy.

When you’re making a purchase use a card and don’t forget to bring your own bag.

Avoid crowds and if there’s a queue, call back later.

Remember if you have any COVID-19 symptoms you must self-isolate.

To find out more about the latest COVID-19 news in your region, www.north-herts.gov.uk/shopsafe.