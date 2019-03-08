Breaking
Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting
PUBLISHED: 16:45 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 22 July 2019
Armed police have been called to a shooting incident in Hitchin this afternoon.
The police have confirmed that officers were called to reports that a firearm had been fired at a car in Desborough Road at approximately 3.20pm.
At this time no one is believed to have been injured.
Officers are currently in the area searching for a suspect, described as a slim black male, around 6ft tall wearing a blue tracksuit.
Armed officers along with a police helicopter have responded to the incident in the Purwell area of the town, with the force cordoning off parts of Desborough Road.
More to follow.