Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

PUBLISHED: 16:45 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 22 July 2019

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Archant

Armed police have been called to a shooting incident in Hitchin this afternoon.

The police have confirmed that officers were called to reports that a firearm had been fired at a car in Desborough Road at approximately 3.20pm.

You may also want to watch:

At this time no one is believed to have been injured.

Officers are currently in the area searching for a suspect, described as a slim black male, around 6ft tall wearing a blue tracksuit.

Armed officers along with a police helicopter have responded to the incident in the Purwell area of the town, with the force cordoning off parts of Desborough Road.

More to follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Waitrose: Public petitions launched to save Stevenage store and Post Office

A notice to customers outside the Stevenage Old Town Waitrose. Picture: Alan Davies

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

A505 crash driver still in critical condition

A505 Wallington crash: The Mercedes driver remains in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Waitrose

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Waitrose: Public petitions launched to save Stevenage store and Post Office

A notice to customers outside the Stevenage Old Town Waitrose. Picture: Alan Davies

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

A505 crash driver still in critical condition

A505 Wallington crash: The Mercedes driver remains in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Waitrose

Latest from the The Comet

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Stevenage set for mini heatwave

The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Waitrose

New deputy lieutenants appointed to assist Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss appointed six deputy lieutenants. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists