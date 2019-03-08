Breaking

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore Archant

Armed police have been called to a shooting incident in Hitchin this afternoon.

The police have confirmed that officers were called to reports that a firearm had been fired at a car in Desborough Road at approximately 3.20pm.

At this time no one is believed to have been injured.

Officers are currently in the area searching for a suspect, described as a slim black male, around 6ft tall wearing a blue tracksuit.

Armed officers along with a police helicopter have responded to the incident in the Purwell area of the town, with the force cordoning off parts of Desborough Road.

More to follow.