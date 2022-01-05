Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

OBE 'beyond wildest dreams' of funeral director boss

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:51 PM January 5, 2022
Uckfield, UK. 16 October, 2020. C.P.J Field Picture by Jim Holden

Jeremy Field has been awarded an OBE for his services to fellow funeral directors - Credit: Jim Holden

The managing director of CPJ Field, which owns Shires Funeral Directors in Letchworth and Baldock, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours for his service to the sector during the pandemic.

Jeremy Field's dedicated work over the course of the pandemic has helped hundreds of his fellow funeral directors to provide the best possible care for thousands of bereaved families across the UK.

He has helped draft government COVID-19 guidance and provided analysis on the implications of sector capacity to help guide government policy, as well as representing the industry at various government briefings. 

Jeremy said: “I am incredibly proud and yet hugely humbled to have been singled out for this remarkable honour.

"To have been appointed OBE is beyond my wildest dreams and was certainly a long way from my thoughts in the darkest times of the last two years.

"I am extremely fortunate to work in our family company leading a team of extraordinary people whose remarkable efforts 24/7 over the course of the pandemic have made a real difference to the lives of a huge number of people.  

"It is through the wisdom and knowledge they have shared with me that I’ve been able to make sure that the needs of funeral directors and bereaved families have been front of mind for decision makers throughout.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tighter visiting restrictions set for hospitals as COVID cases soar
  2. 2 COVID-19 testing site to reopen after vandal attack
  3. 3 Care provider boss from Stevenage receives OBE in New Year's Honours
  1. 4 Three-year-old Lola's mammoth running challenge for Great Ormond Street
  2. 5 Tisdale revolution continues with third new signing at Stevenage and former Forest Green manager in as coach
  3. 6 FA Cup hero returns to Stevenage as Paul Tisdale makes a fourth signing in January
  4. 7 22 things to do and places to visit in Hertfordshire during 2022
  5. 8 Children's service manager awarded MBE for 'outstanding commitment' during pandemic
  6. 9 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  7. 10 Baldock, Hitchin and Royston on Location, Location, Location

"I truly believe that it is because I stand on the shoulders of giants that I have achieved anything deserving of this great honour. I hope that all my family, friends and colleagues can share a little in this award as without you all none of it would ever have happened.”

Founded in 1690, CPJ Field is a 10th generation family-run business and has supported thousands of families in their time of need over the last two years of the pandemic and beyond.

The company runs Shires Funeral Directors branches based in Letchworth and Baldock.

Baldock News
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fox in Pirton on December 19, 2021

Historic village pub undergoes £170k revamp

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The investment is set to increase the number of operations and improve services at Lister Hospital

Lister Hospital

Lister earmarked for Nightingale hub amid COVID surge concerns

Bianca Wild

person
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Herts and Essex Air Ambulance in flight

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Live

Police reopen A1(M) at Stevenage after incident

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon