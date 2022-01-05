OBE 'beyond wildest dreams' of funeral director boss

Jeremy Field has been awarded an OBE for his services to fellow funeral directors - Credit: Jim Holden

The managing director of CPJ Field, which owns Shires Funeral Directors in Letchworth and Baldock, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours for his service to the sector during the pandemic.

Jeremy Field's dedicated work over the course of the pandemic has helped hundreds of his fellow funeral directors to provide the best possible care for thousands of bereaved families across the UK.

He has helped draft government COVID-19 guidance and provided analysis on the implications of sector capacity to help guide government policy, as well as representing the industry at various government briefings.

Jeremy said: “I am incredibly proud and yet hugely humbled to have been singled out for this remarkable honour.

"To have been appointed OBE is beyond my wildest dreams and was certainly a long way from my thoughts in the darkest times of the last two years.

"I am extremely fortunate to work in our family company leading a team of extraordinary people whose remarkable efforts 24/7 over the course of the pandemic have made a real difference to the lives of a huge number of people.

"It is through the wisdom and knowledge they have shared with me that I’ve been able to make sure that the needs of funeral directors and bereaved families have been front of mind for decision makers throughout.

"I truly believe that it is because I stand on the shoulders of giants that I have achieved anything deserving of this great honour. I hope that all my family, friends and colleagues can share a little in this award as without you all none of it would ever have happened.”

Founded in 1690, CPJ Field is a 10th generation family-run business and has supported thousands of families in their time of need over the last two years of the pandemic and beyond.

The company runs Shires Funeral Directors branches based in Letchworth and Baldock.