Advanced search

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

PUBLISHED: 10:27 31 August 2020

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Archant

As the beginning of a new academic year approaches, Roaring Meg in Stevenage is launching a new campaign to shine the spotlight on young people in Stevenage who deserve a special treat.

Does your son or daughter dedicate their free time to charity? Maybe a family member has sacrificed to help others?

Whatever their story may be, Roaring Meg wants to reward those aged 16-21 by naming them a ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’ and handing over more than £350 in prizes.

You may also want to watch:

One lucky winner will be rewarded with a HP Chromebook Bundle from Currys PC World, a £50 Nando’s gift card and £25 at Costa.

Emma-Kate Rowley, marketing manager at Roaring Meg, said: “Stevenage has always had so much community spirit and during the pandemic, people have really come together to support each other where possible during what has been an uncertain time for many.

“Shining Stars of Stevenage is a feel-good campaign that will not only be a reminder of the exceptional individuals that live here but also provides a chance to say ‘thank you’ and ‘well done’. Positive words of encouragement always go a long way and even more so now.”

To nominate a candidate, visit www.roaringmeg.co.uk before Sunday, September 6.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

‘A stalker’s paradise’ - Hertfordshire victim whose naked pictures were shared on anonymous forum speaks out

A number of women from Hertfordshire have had their pictures and identity shared in an anonymous online forum. Picture: HyperionPixels

Witness appeal launched after Stevenage stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Sish Lane, Stevenage, yesterday afternoon

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

‘A stalker’s paradise’ - Hertfordshire victim whose naked pictures were shared on anonymous forum speaks out

A number of women from Hertfordshire have had their pictures and identity shared in an anonymous online forum. Picture: HyperionPixels

Witness appeal launched after Stevenage stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Sish Lane, Stevenage, yesterday afternoon

Latest from the The Comet

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Unemployment in Hertfordshire ‘rose steeply’ at start of lockdown and has remained at same level

Unemployment has remained at five per cent in Hertfordshire for the past three months. Picture: Google Street View.

Positives almost outweigh the negatives of Carabao Cup exit for Stevenage boss Alex Revell

Stevenage manager Alex Revell on the touchline during the Carabao Cup game with Portsmouth. Picture: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage show signs of much-needed improvement despite Carabao Cup exit on penalties to Portsmouth

Stevenage celebrate Scott Cuthberts goal. Picture: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Free parking at Lister and New QEII extended again

The New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies