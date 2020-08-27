Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied Archant

As the beginning of a new academic year approaches, Roaring Meg in Stevenage is launching a new campaign to shine the spotlight on young people in Stevenage who deserve a special treat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Does your son or daughter dedicate their free time to charity? Maybe a family member has sacrificed to help others?

Whatever their story may be, Roaring Meg wants to reward those aged 16-21 by naming them a ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’ and handing over more than £350 in prizes.

You may also want to watch:

One lucky winner will be rewarded with a HP Chromebook Bundle from Currys PC World, a £50 Nando’s gift card and £25 at Costa.

Emma-Kate Rowley, marketing manager at Roaring Meg, said: “Stevenage has always had so much community spirit and during the pandemic, people have really come together to support each other where possible during what has been an uncertain time for many.

“Shining Stars of Stevenage is a feel-good campaign that will not only be a reminder of the exceptional individuals that live here but also provides a chance to say ‘thank you’ and ‘well done’. Positive words of encouragement always go a long way and even more so now.”

To nominate a candidate, visit www.roaringmeg.co.uk before Sunday, September 6.