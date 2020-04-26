Advanced search

Stevenage church donates essential items to care homes during COVID-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:02 26 April 2020

Shiloh House Chapel has been delivering hundreds of packages to care home in the town. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel

Shiloh House Chapel has been delivering hundreds of packages to care home in the town. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel

A Stevenage church has pledged to make a “valuable contribution” to the community by donating essential items to care homes in the town.

A drop-off at Wisden Court care home. Picture: Shiloh House ChapelA drop-off at Wisden Court care home. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel

Kathy Levy, Church Engagement Ambassador at Shiloh House Chapel – on Mobbsbury Way – said: “We at Shiloh House Chapel recognize the struggles many are facing at these very frustrating and stressful times. Especially the elderly and their care workers who put themselves at risk, every day to provide normality and stability to their care home.

“As a charity, we strive on making a valuable contribution to our community. And our church organization decided that they would like to donate some essential items to local care home. We really hope that our gesture will make a difference in the lives of the many whom are cared for, in these unprecedented times.”

Shiloh House Chapel have delivered to Jubilee Court, Wisden Court, Martin’s House, Roebuck Nursing Home, Woodland View Home, Pinelodge Care Home and Halcyon Days.

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

Stevenage firefighters at scene of blaze on Bessemer Drive

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze on Bessemer Drive. Picture: Stuart Hubner

Stevenage medic’s anger over claims NHS staff are deliberately killing people during coronavirus crisis

A flyer claiming a coronavirus vaccine will contain a chip allowing the government to track people is promoted on Facebook page Police the NHS During Covid.

B&Q reopens Stevenage store with social distancing measures in place

B&Q has reopened nearly half of its UK stores. Picture: Google

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

