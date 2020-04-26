Stevenage church donates essential items to care homes during COVID-19 pandemic

Shiloh House Chapel has been delivering hundreds of packages to care home in the town. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel Archant

A Stevenage church has pledged to make a “valuable contribution” to the community by donating essential items to care homes in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A drop-off at Wisden Court care home. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel A drop-off at Wisden Court care home. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel

You may also want to watch:

Kathy Levy, Church Engagement Ambassador at Shiloh House Chapel – on Mobbsbury Way – said: “We at Shiloh House Chapel recognize the struggles many are facing at these very frustrating and stressful times. Especially the elderly and their care workers who put themselves at risk, every day to provide normality and stability to their care home.

“As a charity, we strive on making a valuable contribution to our community. And our church organization decided that they would like to donate some essential items to local care home. We really hope that our gesture will make a difference in the lives of the many whom are cared for, in these unprecedented times.”

Shiloh House Chapel have delivered to Jubilee Court, Wisden Court, Martin’s House, Roebuck Nursing Home, Woodland View Home, Pinelodge Care Home and Halcyon Days.