Baldock schoolboy prints shield masks for essential workers during lockdown

Jonathan Pieterse, 13, has been making shield masks for his bronze DofE award. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Baldock schoolboy has made masks that he hopes will be able to be used by frontline staff working to keep the country functioning during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's hoped the shield masks could be used by essential workers. Picture: Ronel Pieterse It's hoped the shield masks could be used by essential workers. Picture: Ronel Pieterse

Jonathan Pieterse, a Year 9 pupil at Knights Templar School in Baldock, was working towards his bronze Duke of Edinburgh award before the schools were shut last month.

13–year–old Jonathan decided to put his parents’ 3D printer to good use and tick off the volunteering section of his DofE award at the same time.

Worried about the COVID-19 outbreak, Jonathan and his parents researched some of the options available and saw shield masks could make a real difference.

His mum Ronel said: “His father and I are very proud of him, he has always been a kind and caring person.

“A care home has already asked for 20 to help protect their staff, we also hope local supermarkets would give them to cashiers to help them.”

Although the design is still a work in progress, this small initiative forms part of a national effort to produce PPE for those working in shops, essential services and the NHS.