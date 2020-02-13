Advanced search

Council unveils £80,000 play area revamp in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 10:10 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 13 February 2020

Roebuck Academy students cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the new Shephalbury Park playground. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Roebuck Academy students cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the new Shephalbury Park playground. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Archant

An £80,000 recreational ground refurbishment was unveiled in Stevenage yesterday following a survey of primary school children.

The revamp of the public play area at Shephalbury Park was part of Stevenage Borough Council's play area improvement programme.

You may also want to watch:

Last July, the council asked students at Roebuck Academy what types of play equipment they would like to see included in the new play area, and their views were used to inform the design brief we gave to the play equipment suppliers.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration, said: "I would like to thank the students of Roebuck Academy for helping to shape the new look of this much loved play area, their contributions were instrumental in making the park a place that can be enjoyed by families for many years to come.

"This is another step in our play area improvement programme, which is taking place across Stevenage. The next play area that will be refurbished is in Broad Oak Way."

The park now has a variety of play equipment suitable for all ages and abilities, including: a large basket swing, a talk tube, a swirl roundabout, a see-saw, balance beams and a mini agility trail. There is also a picnic table with seating.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Herts police constable arrested after accusation of using position for sexual purpose

Stevenage police station

Most Read

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Herts police constable arrested after accusation of using position for sexual purpose

Stevenage police station

Latest from the The Comet

Council unveils £80,000 play area revamp in Stevenage

Roebuck Academy students cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the new Shephalbury Park playground. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

North Hertfordshire records 34 per cent spike in fly-tipping offences

NHDC reported a 34% rise in fly-tipping offences last year. Picture: Kathy Bearman

Transform your life with a bespoke mobility bathroom

It may be time for a mobility bathroom if your movement levels are restricted and you're no longer at ease in your current one. Photo: BMAS

All lines reopened after bird struck by train between Knebworth and Stevenage

LNER - London North Eastern Railway - has taken over from Virgin Trains East Coast, and is owned by the Department for Transport. Picture: Jim Brown

Hitchin secondary school to close after unforeseen boiler issues

The Priory School, Hitchin. Picture: Mia Beskeen
Drive 24