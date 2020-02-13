Council unveils £80,000 play area revamp in Stevenage

An £80,000 recreational ground refurbishment was unveiled in Stevenage yesterday following a survey of primary school children.

The revamp of the public play area at Shephalbury Park was part of Stevenage Borough Council's play area improvement programme.

Last July, the council asked students at Roebuck Academy what types of play equipment they would like to see included in the new play area, and their views were used to inform the design brief we gave to the play equipment suppliers.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration, said: "I would like to thank the students of Roebuck Academy for helping to shape the new look of this much loved play area, their contributions were instrumental in making the park a place that can be enjoyed by families for many years to come.

"This is another step in our play area improvement programme, which is taking place across Stevenage. The next play area that will be refurbished is in Broad Oak Way."

The park now has a variety of play equipment suitable for all ages and abilities, including: a large basket swing, a talk tube, a swirl roundabout, a see-saw, balance beams and a mini agility trail. There is also a picnic table with seating.