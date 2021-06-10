Netball Club supported by local housing group

Published: 5:00 PM June 10, 2021

Head coach Mary Hull (front left) and Grand Union’s Andrea Fisher (front right) with members of Shefford Netball Club (L-R) Freya Butterworth, Faith Marshall, Izzie Cooke, Gracie Bea Russell, Chloe Peck and Sophie Joannou - Credit: Grand Union

A local netball club will benefit from a new storage facility for their kit and equipment thanks to the generosity of a housing provider.

Grand Union Housing Group, which is based in Milton Keynes, is supporting Shefford Netball Club at their new base at Robert Bloomfield Academy.

The club, which has over 100 members, has been running for over 15 years and, welcomes players from Year 5 up to adults living in Shefford and the surrounding villages. Members tend to play in local leagues all year round.

Head coach Mary Hull said: “We’d raised funds and obtained all the necessary planning permission to have floodlights installed to the courts at RBA, so we can have training sessions and matches at one venue rather than splitting them between two sites but we had no place to store all their equipment and kit."

Sales and commercial manager at Grand Union, Sue Dance, said that Mary had seen their development at Conifer Way and approached them for help.

You may also want to watch:

More than happy to help the club, Grand Union granted them funding to buy the storage container needed to hold all the equipment securely and safely on the school site.

Sue said Grand Union were “pleased to support local community groups that promote sport and fitness to young people".

She added: "Our youth involvement team supports a weekly after school football club also at RBA for young people aged 11 to 14 which offers mentoring support afterwards for those who need it.

“Across the organisation we’re focused on building stronger communities, so supporting projects like these develops great relationships and provides opportunities for young people and adults to participate in sporting activities.”

Mary was delighted with the financial help that Grand Union had provided them, giving the club what they needed to welcome back players after the pandemic.

She said: “We’ve finally been able to bring the club fully back into Shefford with the Academy being our home, but we couldn’t have done this without Grand Union’s support.”