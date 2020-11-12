Almost 100 new homes coming to Shefford in latest housing development

Redrow's Lucas Gardens development in Shefford will provide 90 new homes. Picture: WPR Agency Archant

A national housebuilder has confirmed the total number of new homes that will be built in the latest housing development in Shefford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inside of the four bedroom Canterbury. Picture: WPR Agency The inside of the four bedroom Canterbury. Picture: WPR Agency

Redrow South Midlands’ Lucas Gardens, in Ivel Road in the town, will provide 90 three and four bedroom homes for the local community – with 32 of these designated as affordable homes.

Redrow has also confirmed it will be investing £1.6 million into the Bedfordshire town’s infrastructure, including community facilities, sports, education and healthcare.

£1.1 million will go towards local education, with £130,000 going to community services such as Shefford library and Saxon Pool Leisure Centre.

You may also want to watch:

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “As we launch our third development here in Bedfordshire, we are thrilled to be supporting the community of Shefford and ensuring the longevity of our Lucas Gardens development, while building much-needed homes in the region.

“Our commitment to creating thriving communities will not only benefit the local area, but also our new residents, with investment to support local education and healthcare, as well as leisure services.

“The development is well-connected, and with many good schools nearby, it is set to be a perfect family haven.

“We’ve had a lot of interest already, so we’d encourage those in the market for a beautiful new home to take advantage of this opportunity and enquire now so they don’t miss out!”

To find out more about homes at Lucas Gardens, please visit: redrow.co.uk/developments/lucas-gardens-shefford