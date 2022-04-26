Hundreds attend first health awareness event at town clinic

The Boobettes – who encourage all women to get to know and check their breasts – were on hand to answer patient questions. - Credit: Shefford Health Centre

Ivel Valley South Primary Care Network (PCN) has hosted its first health awareness event.

The seminar at Shefford Health Centre on April 20 aimed to raise awareness around cancer and diabetes screening.

The PCN supports patients from Shefford, Lower Stondon, Arlesey and Larksfield surgeries.

Prostate Cancer UK had a stall at Shefford Health Centre's first health awareness day - Credit: Shefford Health Centre

Alongside specialist talks on prostate health, diabetes, bowel screening and breast and cervical screening, stalls with Macmillan Cancer Support, Prostate Cancer UK and the Boobettes – who encourage all women to get to know and check their breasts – were on hand to answer patient questions.

More than 100 people attended the pilot event.

“This highlights how many patients would like to be better informed about health screening,” PCN manager Natasha Loomes said.

“We are delighted with the response and the positive feedback that we have received and we are keen to plan other events in the future.”