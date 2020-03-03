Advanced search

Beds GP surgery shut for 'routine' deep clean

PUBLISHED: 16:52 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 03 March 2020

Dr Cakebread and Partners GP surgery has shut today due to a "routine precautionary measure." Picture: Google Maps

A GP practice in Bedfordshire has shut today for deep cleaning as part of a "routine precautionary measure".

The following statement was released on Dr Cakebread and Partner's website. Picture: Dr Cakebread and PartnersThe following statement was released on Dr Cakebread and Partner's website. Picture: Dr Cakebread and Partners

Shefford Health Centre, in the town, announced they will be shut until tomorrow morning to patients earlier this afternoon.

In a message on their website, the practice stated: "Shefford Health Centre is temporarily closed for the rest of today to enable a clean of the surgery as a routine precautionary measure.

"The practice will reopen at 9am tomorrow and patients will be advised if their appointment needs to be rearranged.

"Patients are able to call the practice for any urgent telephone advice.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused. Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients."

The surgery have declined to comment on the specifics of today's closure.

