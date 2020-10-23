Three-month closure order on Shefford house after anti-social behaviour

A property in Shefford which was linked to multiple reports of anti-social behaviour has now closed for three months.

The address has been formally closed thanks to a court order secured by Bedfordshire Police this week.

The order, issued by Luton Magistrates’ Court, prevents anyone from living at the property.

Police worked with Central Bedfordshire Council and Grand Union Housing Group to gather evidence about anti-social behaviour taking place the property.

The address has now been properly secured to prevent people from entering.

Inspector Louise Bates, from Bedfordshire Police’s Central community policing team which secured the order, said: “We know that neighbours living in the area have had a nightmare due to issues caused by those living at this address.

“People reporting issues to us or our partners should know that their concerns will be heard and we will act on them to stop anti-social and criminal behaviour.

“I really hope residents in this part of Shefford can feel a little safer and happier in their homes as a result of this court order.

“We won’t hesitate to use similar tactics to improve the lives of people in neighbourhoods across Bedfordshire.”

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Central Bedfordshire Council executive member for community services, added: “Nuisance neighbours can have a detrimental effect on their neighbour’s quality of life and wellbeing and this is unacceptable.

“This is a positive outcome, which has been secured by working in partnership with the police and housing association to tackle the anti-social behaviour.

“Residents can report antisocial behaviour to us online.”

Anyone can report anti-social behaviour or other crime via Bedfordshire.police.uk/report.