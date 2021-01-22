Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Abandoned car that made international headlines to be destroyed

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 11:26 AM January 22, 2021   
silver vw golf birthday party

This Silver VW Golf looks set to be destroyed, after George Street residents threw it a tongue-in-cheek anniversary party. - Credit: Pat Roffey

An abandoned car that made international headlines after frustrated residents threw a mock birthday party for it is set to be destroyed.

Earlier this month, we first shared the story of how Shefford's Pat Roffey was so fed up with seeing the silver VW Golf she decided to raise awareness about it.

Alongside her fellow George Street residents, Pat covered the car in balloons, bunting and banners on New Year's Eve - with a slice of birthday cake the only thing missing.

silver vw Golf parked

The silver VW Golf has not moved since December 2019. - Credit: Archant

READ MORE: Residents throw birthday party for abandoned car

The car hadn't moved since December 2019, but its interior has been filling up with everything from earrings to bottles of shampoo.

The news soon travelled far and wide, with outlets from every corner of the globe - including America's FOX news network and Australia's Drive.com picking up our news of the satirical birthday party.

You may also want to watch:

Central Beds Council initially said the Golf - which hasn't had an MOT certificate since March 25 - was in too good of a condition to scrap, although notices have now been placed on the car informing its owner it will be destroyed.

car to be destroyed notice

The notice that has been placed on the Silver Volkswagen Golf. - Credit: Pat Roffey

Pat's reaction was one of joyful surprise.

She said: "I can't believe it will finally go! We are very happy that something is finally being done."

Shefford News

