Abandoned car that made international headlines to be destroyed

Published: 11:26 AM January 22, 2021

This Silver VW Golf looks set to be destroyed, after George Street residents threw it a tongue-in-cheek anniversary party. - Credit: Pat Roffey

An abandoned car that made international headlines after frustrated residents threw a mock birthday party for it is set to be destroyed.

Earlier this month, we first shared the story of how Shefford's Pat Roffey was so fed up with seeing the silver VW Golf she decided to raise awareness about it.

Alongside her fellow George Street residents, Pat covered the car in balloons, bunting and banners on New Year's Eve - with a slice of birthday cake the only thing missing.

The silver VW Golf has not moved since December 2019. - Credit: Archant

The car hadn't moved since December 2019, but its interior has been filling up with everything from earrings to bottles of shampoo.

The news soon travelled far and wide, with outlets from every corner of the globe - including America's FOX news network and Australia's Drive.com picking up our news of the satirical birthday party.

Central Beds Council initially said the Golf - which hasn't had an MOT certificate since March 25 - was in too good of a condition to scrap, although notices have now been placed on the car informing its owner it will be destroyed.

The notice that has been placed on the Silver Volkswagen Golf. - Credit: Pat Roffey

Pat's reaction was one of joyful surprise.

She said: "I can't believe it will finally go! We are very happy that something is finally being done."