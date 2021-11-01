Seriously ill Martin marries fiancée in hospital

Video

Seriously ill Martin McMullan and his fiancée Lindsay got married at Stevenage's Lister Hospital last week - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Love was well and truly in the air when a seriously ill patient married his fiancée at Stevenage's Lister Hospital last week.

Martin McMullan had been a cancer patient at Lister for a week and had planned to marry his sweetheart Lindsay today, but the seriousness of his condition meant the wedding was brought forward to last Tuesday.

The couple, who live in Welwyn Garden City, were joined by close family, and staff at the hospital worked with Martin and Lindsay’s families to ensure it was a very special day, with decorations, food and wedding photos. Specialist staff checked arrangements and were present at the event to ensure it was COVID-safe.

Martin said: “After 10 years together, we’re so happy to finally be married,” and Lindsay added: “We grew up together and have known each other our whole lives – we’re so happy.”

Martin and Lindsay want to pass on their thanks to Tracy Maryan, lead acute oncology specialist, ward manager Suzanne Gilroy and everyone involved in making the wedding possible.

Nick Carver, chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister, said: “I’m so pleased Lindsay and Martin were able to celebrate their special day, and I would like to convey the congratulations of all of the hospital’s staff.”