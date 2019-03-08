Planning application submitted for Hitchin's Westmill estate

The proposed redevelopment of Westmill's John Barker Place. Picture: settle Archant

Plans for a proposed £20 million redevelopment in Hitchin have been submitted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Barker Place, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO John Barker Place, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

The scheme, which hopes to see 83 new homes and two commercial units built at John Barker Place, was boosted by a £20 million commitment from housing association settle earlier this year.

The planning application follows a public exhibition on April 10 and discussion with residents at Westmill Lawns, Freemans Close and the owners of businesses based in neighbouring commercial units.

You may also want to watch:

North Herts residents can provide their own feedback once the planning application goes live on North Herts District Council's website.

READ MORE: Proposed redevelopment of Hitchin's Westmill boosted by £20 million investment

Anita Khan, executive director of customer services at settle said: " We know that the redevelopment of John Barker Place has been long awaited by residents.

"We're pleased to be moving forward through the important step of submitting this planning application.

"We encourage residents to submit their views so that we can continue to progress this investment in the Westmill estate as quickly as possible."