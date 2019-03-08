Advanced search

Settle celebrates bumper fundraising year for North Herts Samaritans

PUBLISHED: 12:01 13 October 2019

The housing developer based in Letchworth have raised £3,215.95 for the charity over the past year. Picture: Settle

The housing developer based in Letchworth have raised £3,215.95 for the charity over the past year. Picture: Settle

Archant

A housing assocation has raised more than £3,000 for North Herts Samaritans after a year of charity fundraising.

Settle, based in Letchworth, has spent the last 12 months supporting Samaritans - their charity partner for the year - by organising events including cake sales and quiz nights.

Volunteers from Settle were also on hand to offer extra support over two days in September - decorating rooms inside the Samaritans base in Hitchin, and creating a new garden area.

Settle chief executive Gavin Cansfield confirmed a total of £3,215 had been raised during the past year.

Gavin said: "At Settle, we're committed to doing all we can to help create thriving communities.

"Our residents and colleagues live in many of the areas supported by the Samaritans, and it's great to see staff supporting important work in this way."

Samaritans said it was " a great job very well done by some fantastic people".

Stevenage family’s plea to bring body of former Lister Hospital worker home after freak campervan tragedy

The Stevenage family of Angie Dowsett has launched a GoFundMe page to bring her home after the 56-year-old died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in Le Mans, France. Picture: Dowsett family

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Body found in woods near Stevenage is murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Police have confirmed that the body discovered in woodland near Stevenage is murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Pictures: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Body found in woodland near Stevenage is female, Herts police confirm

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

