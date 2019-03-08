Settle celebrates bumper fundraising year for North Herts Samaritans

A housing assocation has raised more than £3,000 for North Herts Samaritans after a year of charity fundraising.

Settle, based in Letchworth, has spent the last 12 months supporting Samaritans - their charity partner for the year - by organising events including cake sales and quiz nights.

Volunteers from Settle were also on hand to offer extra support over two days in September - decorating rooms inside the Samaritans base in Hitchin, and creating a new garden area.

Settle chief executive Gavin Cansfield confirmed a total of £3,215 had been raised during the past year.

Gavin said: "At Settle, we're committed to doing all we can to help create thriving communities.

"Our residents and colleagues live in many of the areas supported by the Samaritans, and it's great to see staff supporting important work in this way."

Samaritans said it was " a great job very well done by some fantastic people".