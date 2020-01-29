Advanced search

Start date set for first of Hitchin's John Barker Place regeneration work

PUBLISHED: 15:30 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 29 January 2020

An artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of Westmill's John Barker Place. Picture: Settle

An artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of Westmill's John Barker Place. Picture: Settle

Archant

A provisional date has been set for the start of the planned John Barker Place regeneration work in Hitchin.

John Barker Place, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOOJohn Barker Place, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Housing association Settle, which is overseeing the development, has announced that building work is expected to start at John Barker Place this summer - once a new children's play area at Swinburne playing fields has been built.

Planning permission for the first phase of the £20m regeneration plan was unanimously granted by NHDC's planning control committee last Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Green light for Hitchin's John Barker Place regeneration as planning permission granted

Gavin Cansfield, chief executive of Settle, said: "Our commitment at Settle is to create neighbourhoods where residents can thrive. We are pleased to be able to progress this important investment in the Westmill estate and will continue working closely with the community as we move forwards."

The planned development includes 83 homes and two shops at John Barker Place over the first two phases of development, along with additional homes in a further third phase, and a new play area on the edge of Swinburne playing fields.

Cllr Paul Clark, NHDC's member for planning, added: "The new houses, flats, retirement flats, stores and play area will bring the most up to date facilities to the Westmill estate and local residents. We look forward to watching the development of this site progress during the next phases of the project."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Man left unconscious and needing hospital treatment after Hitchin assault

Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Hitchin town centre. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Major Works Contract: ‘We are not out to ruin people’s lives’

Industrial pipework now frames Matt Endersby's front door. Picture: Matt Endersby.

Witness appeal after damage to vehicle in Stevenage

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Man left unconscious and needing hospital treatment after Hitchin assault

Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Hitchin town centre. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Major Works Contract: ‘We are not out to ruin people’s lives’

Industrial pipework now frames Matt Endersby's front door. Picture: Matt Endersby.

Witness appeal after damage to vehicle in Stevenage

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth pupils crack 111-year-old code in Latin lesson

AS level students Rosalind Mackey and Amy Gilbride decoded a 111 year-old postcard during a Latin lesson. Picture: St Francis College

Did you see road rage incident in Stevenage?

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident in Stevenage on Saturday night. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

‘You’re waiting for the day you crash’ – motorists speak out after A505 incidents

The overhanging van which caused a near-miss on the A505 on Friday morning at the Odsey turning near Ashwell and Morden railway station. Picture: Antonia

Holocaust Memorial Day event at Stevenage was ‘incredibly moving’

Stevenage Borough Council marked Holocaust Memorial Day 2020 with an annual event at the council chambers. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council
Drive 24