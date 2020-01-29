Start date set for first of Hitchin's John Barker Place regeneration work

An artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of Westmill's John Barker Place. Picture: Settle Archant

A provisional date has been set for the start of the planned John Barker Place regeneration work in Hitchin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Barker Place, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO John Barker Place, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Housing association Settle, which is overseeing the development, has announced that building work is expected to start at John Barker Place this summer - once a new children's play area at Swinburne playing fields has been built.

Planning permission for the first phase of the £20m regeneration plan was unanimously granted by NHDC's planning control committee last Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Green light for Hitchin's John Barker Place regeneration as planning permission granted

Gavin Cansfield, chief executive of Settle, said: "Our commitment at Settle is to create neighbourhoods where residents can thrive. We are pleased to be able to progress this important investment in the Westmill estate and will continue working closely with the community as we move forwards."

The planned development includes 83 homes and two shops at John Barker Place over the first two phases of development, along with additional homes in a further third phase, and a new play area on the edge of Swinburne playing fields.

Cllr Paul Clark, NHDC's member for planning, added: "The new houses, flats, retirement flats, stores and play area will bring the most up to date facilities to the Westmill estate and local residents. We look forward to watching the development of this site progress during the next phases of the project."