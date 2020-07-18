Man in serious condition with fractured skull and bleed on brain after serious assault in Stevenage

A 42-year-old man is in a serious condition in Lister Hospital after an altercation with two other men in Stevenage Old Town in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant Archant

A man is in a serious condition in hospital having suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain after two men repeatedly kicked him in the head during an altercation in the early hours of this morning.

The serious assault is believed to have taken place at about 1.40am in Stevenage Old Town, when the 42-year-old victim was approached by two other men at the junction of Letchmore Road and Alleyns Road.

Police say an altercation occurred and at some stage the victim fell to the floor, when the two men then kicked him numerous times in the head.

The victim was taken to Lister Hospital and is currently in a serious condition, having suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

The two offenders are described as white men, one over 6ft and the other around 5ft 6 or 7in tall.

Detective Constable Jen Wilson, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a serious assault which has left the victim with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who believes they saw the assault or saw the men involved before or after the incident to get in touch. Or if you believe you know who these men are, or anything at all about the circumstances of the assault, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Wilson via email at jennie.wilson@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at http://orlo.uk/i3DO1, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at http://orlo.uk/POxzc or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/56317/20.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.